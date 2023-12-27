Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 56 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 56 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $14,861.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

