Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 942 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average of $219.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

