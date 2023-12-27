Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.50

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,451,947 shares traded.

Savannah Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £36.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savannah Resources

In other news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,490.47). In other Savannah Resources news, insider Bruce Griffin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,811.94). Also, insider Mary Jo Jacobi bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £1,960 ($2,490.47). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 427,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,492. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

