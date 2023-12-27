Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,876,000 after buying an additional 2,365,866 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 111,834 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 100,833 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 161,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 90,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $56.15.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

