Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.21

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as low as $16.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 37,723 shares.

SAMG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $239.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,273 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3,574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

