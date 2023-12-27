Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

