SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 119,575 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,575 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

