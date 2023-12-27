South32 (LON:S32) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172.93 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.21). Approximately 79,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 536,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.60 ($2.22).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised South32 to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get South32 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on South32

South32 Price Performance

About South32

The company has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5,800.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 181.81.

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.