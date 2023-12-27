Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Cut by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,071 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 66,767 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.