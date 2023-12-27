SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,104,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.