Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.41

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.41 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 523,139 shares traded.
Speedy Hire Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The stock has a market cap of £150.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24.
Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is -30,000.00%.
Speedy Hire Company Profile
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
