Spence Asset Management Has $17.82 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $374.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

