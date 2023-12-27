Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.36, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.