Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
Shares of SWK opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.36, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
