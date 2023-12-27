Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.14

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.14 and traded as low as C$66.98. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$67.48, with a volume of 904,227 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.31.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7077535 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.