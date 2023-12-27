Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.14

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.14 and traded as low as C$66.98. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$67.48, with a volume of 904,227 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7077535 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.
Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial
In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.