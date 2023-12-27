SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.99. SurgePays shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 141,392 shares.

SurgePays Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $83.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.16 million during the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SurgePays by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SurgePays by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

