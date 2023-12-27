Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

