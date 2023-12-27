TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $19.74 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,851,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $362,447,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $135.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

