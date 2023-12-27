Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.