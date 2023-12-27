Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.60. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.