The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.31. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 285,328 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $219.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 16,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $30,421.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 152.0% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,606 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 54,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 317,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Further Reading

