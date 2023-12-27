The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Shares of HSY opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average of $212.57.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $610,300. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

