The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.17. The LGL Group shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 40,932 shares changing hands.

The LGL Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The LGL Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

