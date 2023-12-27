The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.17. The LGL Group shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 40,932 shares changing hands.
The LGL Group Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
