thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $6.76. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

