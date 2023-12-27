TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $169.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.