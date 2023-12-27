TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $169.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
