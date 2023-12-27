Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 960.43 ($12.20).

Several research firms recently commented on TPK. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 955 ($12.13) to GBX 880 ($11.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 848.20 ($10.78) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.35, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 773.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 811.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

