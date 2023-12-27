Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.64. Tredegar shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 194,577 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Tredegar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TG

Tredegar Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $187.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $166.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 362.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 243.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 103.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.