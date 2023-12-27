Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. BTIG Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

