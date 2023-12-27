Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP) Shares Up 0.5%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.26. 13,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 4,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

