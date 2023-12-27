trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Raised to $3.00 at B. Riley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $1.40 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.45.

Get trivago alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on trivago

trivago Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. trivago has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 95.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 79.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.