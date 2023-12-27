TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.91

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.91 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 151.40 ($1.92). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.94), with a volume of 7,143 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £271.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.91.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

