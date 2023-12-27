Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 96.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $668,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

