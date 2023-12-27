Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 136,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

