Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $5.81. Unisys shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 426,567 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $394.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.67 million. Unisys had a positive return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Unisys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unisys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

