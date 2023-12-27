United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 190.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

