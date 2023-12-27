Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

