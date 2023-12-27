Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

