Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,136,807 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Velocys Stock Performance
About Velocys
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
