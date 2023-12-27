Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,136,807 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Velocys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Velocys

Velocys Stock Performance

About Velocys

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.