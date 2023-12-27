Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.83

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.83 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 69.10 ($0.88). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.89), with a volume of 148,043 shares.
Vertu Motors Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.83. The stock has a market cap of £238.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.86 and a beta of 1.09.
Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.
Vertu Motors Company Profile
Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.
