Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $315.35

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.35 ($4.01) and traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.06). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.94), with a volume of 172,532 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 880 ($11.18) to GBX 600 ($7.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.14 million, a PE ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 494.55.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

