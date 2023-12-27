Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $315.35

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.35 ($4.01) and traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.06). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.94), with a volume of 172,532 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 880 ($11.18) to GBX 600 ($7.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on VCP
Victoria Stock Up 1.0 %
About Victoria
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.