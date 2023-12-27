Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.