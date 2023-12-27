Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alcoa (AA)

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2023 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Alcoa is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,557,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

