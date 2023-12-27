Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $180.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 134.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 436,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

