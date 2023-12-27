White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Trading Down 6.3%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 17,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 26,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

White Gold Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

