Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $12.39. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 195,610 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $613.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

