Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.33

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 100,000 shares.

Zambeef Products Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.33.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 12,257 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,750 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

