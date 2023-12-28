1,656 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $257.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,287.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

