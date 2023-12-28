32,578 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

