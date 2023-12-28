3,837 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $45,648,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

