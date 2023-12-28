AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

SWKS opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

