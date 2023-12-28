AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,934 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $13,447,834. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $670.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 519.93 and a beta of 2.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $673.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.35 and a 200 day moving average of $411.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

